Sales Applications Specialist (Sales IT Team)

Facilitate quarterly meetings with the vendor to obtain updates on new product releases, ongoing analysis of the tool’s value and its contribution to the business

Provide front-line support on functional issues related to applications used by the sales organization

Participate in the evaluation, development, testing, and implementation of system changes and enhancements

Provide ongoing daily support and troubleshooting for users across the world

Handle administrative functions, including user provisioning and the configuration and maintenance of roles & profiles, reports & dashboards, fields, and other Salesforce-related settings

Work with IT team leads and stakeholders to gather requirements from business users

Perform administrative and support functions on the SFDC platform, including user provisioning, configuration and maintenance, creation of reports & dashboards, and other declarative-related settings changes

Sales Applications Specialist

Who we are looking for

Customer support experience

Experience working with Salesforce performing configurations and support

Creative thinking with strong problem-solving skills

A self-starter with the ability to work in a dynamic environment with changing priorities

Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and a demonstrated ability to handle multiple competing priorities

Ability to work well in a team environment

Basic SQL skills

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have the ability to work well in a team environment

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are the Sales IT team. At Semrush, we are engaged in a CRM system for our internal users, built based on Salesforce CRM, namely:

Working with data from the services of other teams and sending enriched data to SF

Building business logic and automation on the side of SF itself

Our team partners closely with the Sales Organization to collaboratively deliver solutions to some of the company's biggest challenges. We consist of a Salesforce Systems Analyst, Administrators, Support Specialists, and QA Engineers. This team belongs to the Business Systems Department, which partners with all of the business functions, including Sales, Marketing, HR, Finance, and others.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





