Sales Applications Specialist (Force Team)
This is our Sales Applications Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Perform administrative and support functions on the SFDC platform, including user provisioning, configuration and maintenance, creation of reports & dashboards, and other declarative-related settings changes
Work with IT team leads and stakeholders to gather requirements from business users
Improve data quality and accuracy by maintaining proactive monitoring activities
Handle administrative functions, including user provisioning and the configuration and maintenance of roles & profiles, reports & dashboards, fields, and other Salesforce-related settings
Provide ongoing daily support and troubleshooting for users across the world
Participate in the evaluation, development, testing, and implementation of system changes and enhancements
Attend meetings with stakeholders and gather requirements from business users
Provide front-line support on functional issues related to applications used by the sales organization
Facilitate quarterly meetings with the vendor to obtain updates on new product releases, ongoing analysis of the tool’s value and its contribution to the business
Who we are looking for
Customer support experience
Experience working with Salesforce performing configurations and support
Creative thinking with strong problem-solving skills
A self-starter with the ability to work in a dynamic environment with changing priorities
Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and a demonstrated ability to handle multiple competing priorities
Ability to work well in a team environment
Basic SQL skills
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
English language B2+
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Our team partners closely with the Sales Organization to collaboratively deliver solutions to some of the company's biggest challenges. We consist of a Salesforce Systems Analyst, Administrators, Support Specialists, and QA Engineers. This team belongs to the Business Systems Department, which partners with all of the business functions, including Sales, Marketing, HR, Finance, and others.
We are the force-team team. At Semrush, we are engaged in a CRM system for our internal users, built based on Salesforce CRM, namely:
Working with data from the services of other teams and sending enriched data to SF
Building business logic and automation on the side of SF itself
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Flexible approach for an interview format
