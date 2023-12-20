Sales Content and Communications Strategist (Contract)

Work with translation teams to translate content into our Tier 1 languages.

Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of communications and sales initiatives, making data-driven adjustments as needed.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product managers, marketing, and sales, to gather information and insights for effective communication.

Create engaging and informative communications, including presentations, sales collateral, email communications, and other materials to support sales efforts.

Work with the Head of Sales Strategy and develop and execute comprehensive communications strategies for Sales, including product launches, updates, and key initiatives.

Meet with SMEs for content planning and impact assessments; the Content/Communications Strategist is responsible for related auditing, lifecycle management, integration mapping, and ensuring content readiness.

Work closely with the various product teams and our internal sales stakeholders as an expert on creation processes, content status, and content best practices, including capacity prioritization and operationalizing strategic recommendations.

Building and monitoring campaigns to align with Semrush’s global-, regional-, and portfolio-led initiatives according to the assigned solution or project.

Support sales campaigns via intake and process management throughout the content lifecycle; this includes content creation, aligning dependencies, content distribution, taxonomy governance, and strategic recommendations for format and timing/distribution.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Sales Communication and Collateral Specialist (US and Canada Markets), 6-month Freelance Contract role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience in a communications, content creation, sales support, or relevant role.

Strong ability in creating diverse content formats – presentations, whitepapers, case studies, email campaigns, etc.

Basic design skills with familiarity in design tools like Figma, Adobe, or similar.

Ability to work collaboratively across teams and engage multiple stakeholders

Prior experience or exposure to B2B marketing, tech industry, or SaaS environment is a plus.





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

A disposition toward action.

A knack for storytelling.

A strong commitment to delivering measurable outcomes.

Eagerness to learn and adapt in a rapidly changing environment.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.