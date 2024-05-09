Sales Compensation Analyst (US & Canada Markets)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Sales Compensation Analyst role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of work experience with 2+ years of relevant experience in sales compensation, sales operations, finance, analytics etc. (preferably in a fast-paced environment).

Bachelor's degree in Business or Finance equivalent.

Research and data analysis skills.

Great communication, organizational, and time management skills.

Ability to prioritize workload and handle multiple projects and tasks.

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel/Google Sheets, Advance Formulas & Functions.





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Experience with Salesforce.com.

Experience with Captivate or similar Incentive Compensation Management tool.

Data visualization tools (Tableau) is a strong plus.

Experience in the MarTech Industry.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now: The Compensation Team is responsible for developing, maintaining, and running the sales incentive compensation processes. They provide reporting and analysis related to commission and bonus compensation.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%.

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.