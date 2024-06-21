Enterprise Sales Enablement Lead (EMEA/APAC)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
As a Sales Enablement Principal, Enterprise, you will be responsible for developing and delivering effective enablement strategies that empower our enterprise teams to win more deals and drive revenue growth. You will work closely with our sales leadership team to identify areas for improvement, develop content and tools to support our enterprise team and measure the impact of our enablement programs.
You will be a valued partner to enterprise sales leaders; understand their business, market pressures impacting them, and sales motions with a strategic eye on how to impact the effectiveness of the enterprise sales team.
Tasks in the role
Collaborate with sales leadership to identify and address gaps in the sales process and work to ensure that our sales teams have the resources they need to succeed and drive revenue growth within our largest clients.
Create and deliver programs, processes, and tools that enable our enterprise teams to be more effective in their sales motions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including sales operations, product, marketing, and customer success, to ensure alignment and consistency in messaging and approach.
Stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices in sales, sales enablement and bring new ideas and approaches to the team.
Who we are looking for
5+ years Experience in a quota carrying, deal closing role - for a technical focused solution
5+ years in a Sales Enablement or Sales Training role
Past history working for a B2B, SaaS company
Past experience working with enterprise level sellers/companies
Experience driving adoption of sales methodologies like MEDDPICC, Sandler, SPIN, Command of Message and/or Challenger, etc.
Capacity to quickly digest complex content and break it down into simple learning experiences
Deep empathy for sales and sales processes with ability to command a room of well-tenured sales reps
Demonstrated presentation, training and coaching skills
Ability to manage projects and programs, for quick wins and long term trending
Hands on experience to leverage data across enablement and sales technology including: CRM (Salesforce), Sales Engagement Platforms (SalesLoft/Outreach/Gong), Conversation Intelligence (Chorus.ai), Sales Enablement Platform (Seismic/Lessonly)
Instructional design experience is a plus
Up to 5% travel required
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.
High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work.
Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.
Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement.
Ambitious and Conviction-driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.
Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.
Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs