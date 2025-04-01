Sales Manager, Mid Market - Northern Europe
Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for a Sales Manager, Mid Market - Northern Europe
In this role, you’ll manage, coach, motivate, and support a sales team, engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organisations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.
Why Semrush?
We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!
Some highlights of our success include:
- $416M+ Annual Recurring Revenue
- 117,000+ paying customers worldwide
- 1.1M+ freemium users
- Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like VW, P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.
If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.
Tasks in the role
- Hire, lead, coach, and support the Mid Market AE team to meet and exceed revenue and other specific goals
- Foster a deep, data- and metrics-driven management approach to effectively lead large teams
- Design and implement a metric-driven approach to achieving the right sales activities to drive consistency and predictability in achieving sales excellence within your region.
- Drive an Outbound motion
- Provide a high level of guidance, coaching, and feedback, and create learning and growth opportunities for individual team members to support professional development and strengthen skill sets
- Oversee continuous training for the Account Executive team to ensure strong knowledge and understanding of Semrush products and services, as well as team sales activity and techniques for successful positioning of the platform
- Proactively identify and implement new sales initiatives, strategies, and programs to capture key demographics and drive and optimize sales activity and processes
- Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush’s solutions
- Support the Sales Leadership team in reporting monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue goals to measure key sales activity metrics and revenue quota
- Submit weekly, monthly, and quarterly forecasts in a timely manner
Who we are looking for
- Proven 5+ years of managerial experience at least and experience building a team from scratch
- 2+ years of proven sales experience and closing ability
- Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success
- Customer-focused to drive an exceptional customer experience
- Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills
- Sales Methodology trained, whether it’s Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC or othersThe role requires higher levels of collaboration with multiple teams.
Not required, but a plus
- Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales
- SaaS or MarTech Experience
Alignment with our core values:
Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;
Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;
Constant Changes, as we are always looking to make things better.
Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.
A bit about the team
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.
Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:
- Exceed sales goals
- Maximise earning potential
- Deliver meaningful results for our clients
To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:
- This offer stands for the remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of a family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Team building
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and achieve measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all the requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
