Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for a Sales Manager, Mid Market - Northern Europe

In this role, you’ll manage, coach, motivate, and support a sales team, engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organisations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

$416M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

117,000+ paying customers worldwide

1.1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like VW, P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Hire, lead, coach, and support the Mid Market AE team to meet and exceed revenue and other specific goals

Foster a deep, data- and metrics-driven management approach to effectively lead large teams

Design and implement a metric-driven approach to achieving the right sales activities to drive consistency and predictability in achieving sales excellence within your region.

Drive an Outbound motion

Provide a high level of guidance, coaching, and feedback, and create learning and growth opportunities for individual team members to support professional development and strengthen skill sets

Oversee continuous training for the Account Executive team to ensure strong knowledge and understanding of Semrush products and services, as well as team sales activity and techniques for successful positioning of the platform

Proactively identify and implement new sales initiatives, strategies, and programs to capture key demographics and drive and optimize sales activity and processes

Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush’s solutions

Support the Sales Leadership team in reporting monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue goals to measure key sales activity metrics and revenue quota

Submit weekly, monthly, and quarterly forecasts in a timely manner

Who we are looking for

Proven 5+ years of managerial experience at least and experience building a team from scratch

2+ years of proven sales experience and closing ability

Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success

Customer-focused to drive an exceptional customer experience

Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills

Sales Methodology trained, whether it’s Sandler, Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC or othersThe role requires higher levels of collaboration with multiple teams.

Not required, but a plus

Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales

SaaS or MarTech Experience

Alignment with our core values:

Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;

Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;

Constant Changes, as we are always looking to make things better.



Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.