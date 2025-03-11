Sales Operations Manager (Sales Operations Department)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. We are looking for a Sales Operations Manager to drive operational excellence, optimize sales processes, and enhance efficiency across our sales organization. This role is critical in ensuring the smooth execution of go-to-market (GTM) strategies, implementing technical solutions, and managing dependencies across our sales tech stack. The ideal candidate will collaborate cross-functionally with sales leadership, engineering, analytics, and other key stakeholders to drive revenue growth through process optimization, automation, and strategic execution.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, or a related field.

Strong background in sales process optimization, GTM strategy execution, and CRM management (e.g., Salesforce, SalesLoft, ZoomInfo etc).

Experience working with sales analytics, pipeline management, and automation tools.

Ability to analyze data, generate insights, and make process-driven recommendations.

Proven track record of managing complex projects and collaborating across multiple teams.

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to identify and address process inefficiencies.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with experience working across various levels of an organization.

Technical aptitude with experience integrating sales tech stacks and optimizing automation workflows.

Not required, but a plus

Experience in B2B SaaS, FinTech, or high-growth sales environments.

Familiarity with sales forecasting, reporting, and incentive compensation strategies.

Prior experience implementing lead scoring models or sales prioritization frameworks.

What do we offer:

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees





A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!