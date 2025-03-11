Sales Operations Manager (Sales Operations Department)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. We are looking for a Sales Operations Manager to drive operational excellence, optimize sales processes, and enhance efficiency across our sales organization. This role is critical in ensuring the smooth execution of go-to-market (GTM) strategies, implementing technical solutions, and managing dependencies across our sales tech stack. The ideal candidate will collaborate cross-functionally with sales leadership, engineering, analytics, and other key stakeholders to drive revenue growth through process optimization, automation, and strategic execution.
Tasks in the role:
Sales Process & Operations Management
- Oversee technical implementations and process improvements for large-scale sales projects, ensuring seamless execution of GTM strategies.
- Identify and drive optimization initiatives to enhance sales process efficiency, such as lead prioritization, sales action notifications, and pipeline management.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (sales, retention, engineering, analytics, sales training) to refine programmatic and technical strategies.
- Detect and resolve gaps in sales strategy and operations, proactively addressing revenue opportunities and inefficiencies.
- Maintain and enforce sales processes, rules of engagement, and operational best practices to support long-term GTM objectives.
- Conduct reporting and performance analysis to inform sales process improvements and project execution.
- Manage weekly sales pipeline reviews and performance tracking.
- Build and maintain Account Executive (AE) books of business and resolve sales process issues.
- Partner with sales leadership to identify performance concerns and implement data-driven solutions.
Sales Process: Internal & Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Establish clear escalation paths and intake processes for sales process requests and optimizations.
- Prioritize and manage inputs from revenue operations teams, including analytics, business partners, and compensation teams.
- Work with sales teams and cross-functional stakeholders to develop and iterate on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and rules of engagement.
Tech Stack & Process Optimization
- Conduct proactive audits of the sales tech stack to assess ROI and ensure optimal usage.
- Own system integrations, configurations, and automation strategies to improve sales rep efficiency.
- Drive adoption metrics and measure campaign success through process and technology improvements.
- Effectively collaborate with stakeholders across technical, analytical, marketing, sales, and training teams, negotiating priorities across various seniority levels, including C-level executives
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations, or a related field.
- Strong background in sales process optimization, GTM strategy execution, and CRM management (e.g., Salesforce, SalesLoft, ZoomInfo etc).
- Experience working with sales analytics, pipeline management, and automation tools.
- Ability to analyze data, generate insights, and make process-driven recommendations.
- Proven track record of managing complex projects and collaborating across multiple teams.
- Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to identify and address process inefficiencies.
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with experience working across various levels of an organization.
- Technical aptitude with experience integrating sales tech stacks and optimizing automation workflows.
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in B2B SaaS, FinTech, or high-growth sales environments.
- Familiarity with sales forecasting, reporting, and incentive compensation strategies.
- Prior experience implementing lead scoring models or sales prioritization frameworks.
What do we offer:
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.