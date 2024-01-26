Sales Operations Specialist (Sales Operations Team)

Support in collaborating with Sales Leaders, Operations leadership, as well as the Finance team for accurate sales forecasts.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Sales Operations Specialist role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

3-5 years experience in the Sales Operations role.

SaaS experience is highly preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

Strong understanding of Salesforce best practices and capabilities.

Ability to work independently and in teams to identify and resolve data issues.

Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Salesforce Administrator certification would be a plus.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.This role sits within our Global Revenue Operations organization - a team tasked with helping to position the global sales force to efficiently capture market share and achieve their goals. At Semrush, we’re constantly challenging ourselves to be our best and we are building a team of Operations professionals who are looking to scale a business to $1b! This is a highly visible and highly influential role within a global team.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center)

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.