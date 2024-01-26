Sales Operations Specialist (Sales Operations Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Sales Operations Specialist role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
Assist in analyzing and improving current sales processes for efficiency.
Collaborate with different teams to ensure streamlined sales operations.
Support in defining and maintaining effective territory management strategies.
Assist in the assignment of territories and help monitor their performance.
Aid in the creation, deployment, and management of sales quotas and quality assurance efforts.
Assist in regular audits to ensure accurate bag assignment and maintain quality standards.
Support the upkeep of the sales pipeline, ensuring accurate and complete data.
Help implement best practices for maintaining a healthy and current pipeline.
Assist in providing insights into sales performance through data analysis.
Contribute to the creation of regular reports and dashboards.
Assist users with generating and interpreting reports and dashboards.
Collaborate with other teams for basic report customization.
Working closely with sales, overseeing data quality and integrity within Salesforce.
Execute data imports, exports, and data cleansing activities as required.
Support in collaborating with Sales Leaders, Operations leadership, as well as the Finance team for accurate sales forecasts.
Assist in the development of sales plans and budgets.
Aid in the evaluation and management of sales technologies and tools.
Provide support and training to the sales team on CRM systems and other sales-related software.
Assist in documenting standard operating procedures for sales processes, working closely with Sales Enablement.
Foster effective communication and collaboration with different teams.
Contribute to cross-functional projects that support company-wide initiatives.
Who we are looking for
3-5 years experience in the Sales Operations role.
SaaS experience is highly preferred.
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
Strong understanding of Salesforce best practices and capabilities.
Ability to work independently and in teams to identify and resolve data issues.
Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
Salesforce Administrator certification would be a plus.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.This role sits within our Global Revenue Operations organization - a team tasked with helping to position the global sales force to efficiently capture market share and achieve their goals. At Semrush, we’re constantly challenging ourselves to be our best and we are building a team of Operations professionals who are looking to scale a business to $1b! This is a highly visible and highly influential role within a global team.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Employee Assistance Program.
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO.
Paid parental leave.
Short-term and Long-term Disability.
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
Travel Insurance.
Corporate Events.
Snacks, coffee, tea.
Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center)
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.