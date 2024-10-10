Sales Recruiter (Expansion HR Team) - 6-month contract
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Sales Recruiter for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
Utilize various sourcing techniques, including networking, referrals, social media, job boards, and direct sourcing, to identify and attract top sales talent
Build and maintain a strong candidate pipeline for current and future hiring needs
Manage the end-to-end recruitment process, including screening resumes, conducting interviews, and coordinating candidate assessments
Create an outstanding candidate experience from initial candidate contact to the job offer
Provide guidance and support to hiring managers on interviewing techniques, candidate evaluation, and selection best practices
Communicate effectively and proactively throughout the recruiting process with partners and stakeholders
Integrate the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion approach and knowledge into the recruitment process
Stay informed about industry trends, best practices, and new technologies in recruitment to continuously improve recruitment processes and strategies
Who we are looking for
At least 5+ years of experience as a Sales Recruiter within the SaaS industry
Strong experience of closing Account Executive for Mid-Market and Enterprise segments
Global experience is a must
Solid understanding of sales roles and the ability to assess candidates' sales skills effectively
Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships at all levels
Familiarity with applicant tracking systems and other recruitment tools
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities
Strong attention to detail and confidentiality
Advanced knowledge of English
Deep knowledge of CV sources: LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Indeed, etc
Not required, but a plus
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.
