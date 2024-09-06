Salesforce Analyst (Sales IT Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Salesforce Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Work closely with the Sr. Manager of Sales IT and cross-departmental stakeholders in the implementation, integration, and continuous improvement of Semrush’s Sales IT portfolio
Assist with the development of business capabilities to enact strategy; translate business problems into thoughtful business requirements and assist in the execution/development
Support efforts to review, improve, and streamline commercial business systems and processes to improve scalability, repeatability, and overall performance
Ongoing stewardship of commercial data management and data quality
Coordinate efforts across teams to improve lead to cash reporting and analytics; leverage analytics to identify opportunities to improve processes and systems
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to prioritize and solve application issues, system integration deficiencies, and process breakdowns
Play a lead role in the administration of SFDC-integrated applications that support sales processes
Who we are looking for
Knowledge of quote-to-cash operations, demonstrating growing responsibilities
Experience with Salesforce Sales Cloud and administering sales applications, such as SalesLoft, Hubspot, and LinkedIn Sales Navigator
Knowledge of declarative programming (flows, approval processes, object management, LEX UI) on the SFDC platform is strongly desired
Understanding of the SaaS business model and cloud-based services
Proven creative problem-solving and analysis skills—ability to work with cross-functional teams to define and structure problems, collect and analyze data, and synthesize defendable recommendations into an action plan
Open to candidates with Salesforce administration experience who are interested in further developing into a systems analyst role
Not required, but a plus
You are excited about getting work done and making a difference in the fast-paced environment of a hyper-growth technology company
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Sales IT team is in charge of the support, maintenance, and development of Semrush's internal instance of Salesforce CRM.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
