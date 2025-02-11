Scala Developer (Ryte)

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Scala Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

At least 2 years of work experience in Scala or a similar functional programming language on JVM

Experience working with Scala related technologies such as Akka, Akka HTTP, Spark etc.

Understand the basics of Container (Docker Environments), modern CI/CD Pipelines

Proficiency in English (written and spoken)

Strong problem-solving skills

Not required, but a plus

Google Cloud, AWS or Kubernetes knowledge would be a big plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Ryte Crawler Team is responsible for the operation and development of Semrush Enterprise website crawler, leveraging the Chrome/Lighthouse engine to analyze the technical aspects of our customers' websites. Their primary goal is to ensure comprehensive and accurate data collection that supports Ryte’s customers in optimizing their web presence.



A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!