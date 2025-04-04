Scale Customer Success Manager (German Speaker)
Tasks in the role
- Customer Retention through Scalable Value: Focus on delivering consistent value to a large portfolio of customers by driving proactive touchpoints, automation strategies, and adoption campaigns. Ensure customers experience ongoing value from Semrush to naturally drive retention and reduce churn.
- Customer Relationship at Scale: Engage with multiple stakeholders across accounts through one-to-many strategies such as webinars, email journeys, and community-led initiatives. Promote usage expansion and deepen relationships without relying on high-touch models.
- Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance.
- Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industries, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.
- Deliver Best In Class Onboarding & Implementation: Execute consistent & efficient onboarding for new customers while simplifying the process where possible. Hosting online educational events.
- Identify Growth Opportunities: Consistently evaluate your customers’ unique needs and identify opportunities for Semrush tools to meet them. Collaborate closely with Sales & Marketing to create expansion opportunities & product/platform upgrades.
Who we are looking for
- 2–3+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a similar customer-facing role in a SaaS or MarTech environment, ideally with exposure to a scaled or tech-touch model.
- Proven ability to manage a large and diverse book of customers using data, segmentation, and scalable engagement strategies.
- Experience in driving product adoption and aligning customer needs with product capabilities to maximize value and retention.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, with confidence in delivering value through online webinars, product demos, and customer education content.
- Familiarity with digital marketing concepts such as SEO, SEM, content strategy, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation tools.
- Strong written communication skills, with the ability to simplify complex ideas and tailor messaging for different customer personas.
- Comfortable collaborating cross-functionally with Sales, Product, and Marketing to surface expansion opportunities and drive qualified leads from your portfolio.
- Fluent in English and German.
Not required, but a plus
- Passion for MarTech and customer relationship
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Maximize customer adoption, retention, and expansion through data-driven, tech-enabled engagement at scale.
- Onboarding & Adoption: Guide customers to early value realization, at scale, in one-to-many format
- Proactive Engagement: Use data to identify risks and drive timely outreach
- Retention & Growth: Improve renewals and expansion through automation and digital touchpoints
- Lifecycle Management: Deploy scale engagement across key customer milestones
- Hosting Online Workshops: Educate and enable customers through our Customer Workshops events
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.