Scale Customer Success Manager (German Speaker)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Scale Customer Success Manager role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

2–3+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a similar customer-facing role in a SaaS or MarTech environment, ideally with exposure to a scaled or tech-touch model.

Proven ability to manage a large and diverse book of customers using data, segmentation, and scalable engagement strategies.

Experience in driving product adoption and aligning customer needs with product capabilities to maximize value and retention.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with confidence in delivering value through online webinars, product demos, and customer education content.

Familiarity with digital marketing concepts such as SEO, SEM, content strategy, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation tools.

Strong written communication skills, with the ability to simplify complex ideas and tailor messaging for different customer personas.

Comfortable collaborating cross-functionally with Sales, Product, and Marketing to surface expansion opportunities and drive qualified leads from your portfolio.

Fluent in English and German.

Not required, but a plus

Passion for MarTech and customer relationship

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Maximize customer adoption, retention, and expansion through data-driven, tech-enabled engagement at scale.

Onboarding & Adoption: Guide customers to early value realization, at scale, in one-to-many format

Proactive Engagement: Use data to identify risks and drive timely outreach

Retention & Growth: Improve renewals and expansion through automation and digital touchpoints

Lifecycle Management: Deploy scale engagement across key customer milestones

Hosting Online Workshops: Educate and enable customers through our Customer Workshops events

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!