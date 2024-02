First Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

What is your current location? (We are seeking a colleague based in Cyprus and the position allows for remote work within the country.)

Are you legally authorized to work in Cyprus? What is your type of visa?

How long will it take you to complete work at your current company? When can you start with us?

The language we use in the company is English. Can you please confirm if you are fluent in spoken and written English? Yes No

Have you worked with log collection and developed correlation rules, preferably in a SIEM tool like Splunk, as part of your previous experience in the cybersecurity field?

Briefly describe a situation where you had to respond to a security incident. What actions did you take, and what was the outcome?