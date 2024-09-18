Security Compliance Specialist (Security Compliance & Common Flow Team)
This is our Security Compliance Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Ensure that Semrush complies with security standards such as PCI DSS and SOC 2 with main focus on SOC 2 attestation
Develop, review, and update security policies, procedures, and guidelines to maintain compliance with regulatory and industry standards
Incident Response: Assist in the development and execution of the incident response process, ensuring timely and effective handling of security incidents
Training and Awareness: Conduct security training programs for employees to ensure that everyone is aware of the organization's security policies and practices
Ensure that third-party vendors meet the organization's security standards and compliance requirements
Assist in responding to customer inquiries regarding security compliance and provide clear, accurate information about our security practices and standards
Work closely with security, legal, and business units to identify security risks and implement appropriate controls
Who we are looking for
Experience: 3+ years of experience in security compliance, information security, or a related field
Certifications: Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CISA, or similar are highly desirable
Strong knowledge of security frameworks (e.g., SOC 2, PCI DSS 4. 0, ISO 27001, NIST CSF) and industry best practices
Experience in conducting SOC 2 audits or participation in similar audits
Experience in managing compliance for cloud environments (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
Excellent understanding of the risk-based approach, as well as understanding of the basic principles of risk identification and assessment
Familiarity with GDPR, CCPA, and other data privacy regulations
Excellent communication skills with the ability to translate technical requirements to non-technical stakeholders
Fluent in written and spoken English, with excellent communication skills in a professional context
Not required, but a plus
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Security Compliance & Common Flow team will focus on security compliance questions (PCI DSS, Security audits) and general security issues.
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Security
The Semrush Security team takes responsibility for information security and encourages employees to pay close attention to potential security issues related to everyday activities and decisions.
Within the team, there are several scopes of work: web application security, certification and audit, infrastructure security, and general issues.
Even though Security team members focus on different tasks, they operate as one: every team member is always ready to provide support, no matter the query.
The entire team is located in our European offices, but also has ambassadors from among local colleagues in almost all Semrush offices worldwide. These colleagues help maintain awareness of information security within their branch.
