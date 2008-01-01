Search Jobs
menu
Semrush Life
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Search Jobs
Search Jobs
menu
Semrush Life
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Search Jobs
arrow_back
Back to role overview
Application form
Security Compliance Specialist (Security Compliance & Common Flow Team), Remote, Serbia
First Name*
Email*
Phone Number*
attach_file
Attach your resume/CV
(max. 3Mb)
Comment (optional)
Additional information:
What is your current location ?
Are you legally authorized to work in the country where you applied for the role? What is your type of visa?
How long will it take you to complete work at your current company? When can you start with us?
Which security frameworks (e.g., SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, NIST CSF) are you familiar with? Please specify which ones you have worked with and in what capacity.
What is your experience with security frameworks such as SOC 2, PCI DSS, or ISO 27001? Please describe your familiarity with any specific framework.
Have you managed compliance for cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud? Please describe your experience.
Have you been involved in developing or executing incident response processes? If so, please provide a brief overview of your role and responsibilities.
Apply for this job
By clicking the button you agree to the
Job Applicants Policy
I would like to receive the Semrush Career News via email