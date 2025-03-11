Security Engineer (Enterprise Security Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Security Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Excellent communication abilities

Experience in drafting technical documentation

Information Security Experience: At least one year of experience in the information security field

Upper-intermediate or higher level of English

Understanding the difference between SAML and SSO and knowledge of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC policies for email security

Experience with antivirus or EDR solutions and MDM solutions

Knowledge of macOS, Linux, and Windows (including server versions); ability to correctly configure them and write requirements for their security configuration

Not required, but a plus

Experience in configuring systems according to security standards

Skills in writing simple scripts in Bash or Python are desirable

Experience with SIEM systems will be great

Systems: Experience in working with Identity Management (IdM) or Identity Provider (IdP) systems is also desirable

Experience in setting up or administering Google Workspace or Okta will be a big advantage

Experience working in IT support and administering corporate systems will be considered an advantage but is not mandatory

Experience conducting security awareness training

Experience in leading and managing security projects will be a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!