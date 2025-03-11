Security Engineer (Enterprise Security Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Security Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Create various security policies and regulations, such as policies for data protection, BYOD policy, and network security
- Keep all security documentation up-to-date
- Advise colleagues on security issues and the operation of the systems we support
- Monitor security processes within the company
- Apply security practices in daily work
- Participate in improving processes within and outside the team
- Work closely with the IT support team on security matters, help find more secure solutions, and consult on system configurations
- Approve access to internal information systems
Who we are looking for
- Excellent communication abilities
- Experience in drafting technical documentation
- Information Security Experience: At least one year of experience in the information security field
- Upper-intermediate or higher level of English
- Understanding the difference between SAML and SSO and knowledge of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC policies for email security
- Experience with antivirus or EDR solutions and MDM solutions
- Knowledge of macOS, Linux, and Windows (including server versions); ability to correctly configure them and write requirements for their security configuration
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in configuring systems according to security standards
- Skills in writing simple scripts in Bash or Python are desirable
- Experience with SIEM systems will be great
- Systems: Experience in working with Identity Management (IdM) or Identity Provider (IdP) systems is also desirable
- Experience in setting up or administering Google Workspace or Okta will be a big advantage
- Experience working in IT support and administering corporate systems will be considered an advantage but is not mandatory
- Experience conducting security awareness training
- Experience in leading and managing security projects will be a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Security
The Semrush Security team takes responsibility for information security and encourages employees to pay close attention to potential security issues related to everyday activities and decisions.
Within the team, there are several scopes of work: web application security, certification and audit, infrastructure security, and general issues.
Even though Security team members focus on different tasks, they operate as one: every team member is always ready to provide support, no matter the query.
The entire team is located in our European offices, but also has ambassadors from among local colleagues in almost all Semrush offices worldwide. These colleagues help maintain awareness of information security within their branch.