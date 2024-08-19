Senior Accountant (EU Accounting Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Accountant role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
We are looking for an experienced Senior Accountant to support the oversight of the monthly financial process in our Poland locations. This position plays a vital role in the company’s financial management, which includes ownership of the monthly close process, payroll, and compliance support. The ideal candidate is a highly self-motivated self-starter, a natural problem solver, demonstrates a willingness to adapt to a changing environment, and has a desire to drive improvement in processes to increase efficiency.
Responsible for supporting the oversight of the month-end close process for our two Polish entities, ensuring all key deadlines are met
Support review and approval of vendor invoices and employee expense reports
Ensure monthly account reconciliations are completed as part of the month-end close process, in line with established standards and criteria, identifying and correcting any discrepancies to ensure an accurate reflection of the financial position of the company
Analyzing general ledger accounts to ensure the accuracy of financial transactions
Prepare monthly journal entries and adjust entries
Investigate and resolve account discrepancies as identified
Perform analysis of monthly financial activity, providing meaningful insights on account movements
Collaborate with operations, human resources, and finance teams, supporting business initiatives
Support project initiatives and other tasks as assigned
Ensure the completeness and accuracy of payroll output files
Maintain and reconcile on a quarterly basis payroll-related accounts to payroll reporting
Compliance
Complete all responsibilities in line with US standard SOX compliance
Assist with statutory compliance (VAT/CIT), ensuring local filings are completed within deadlines
Assist in preparation for local and US internal and external audits, providing all necessary General Ledger data, account analysis, and financial reporting
Who we are looking for
Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
Minimum of four years of related accounting experience
Previous experience in multi-currency and multi-country reporting preparation
Previous experience in large multinational organizations and high-growth companies will be a valuable asset
Strong English language communication skills, both written and verbal, to communicate daily with colleagues within the group
Microsoft Office skills, with an excellent Excel working knowledge
Experience in ERP systems
Possess troubleshooting, problem-solving, and creative/innovative thought-processing skills
Not required, but a plus
Previous experience in Oracle, Enova, and Holded software is preferred
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Accounting Department plays a vital role in the business, providing accurate financial results while ensuring compliance with all statutory requirements.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs