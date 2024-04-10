Senior Analytics Engineer (Data Product & Research Team)

Recreate a single source of truth with marketing touches by channels based on Google Analytics 4.0, addressing data quality issues, establishing trustworthiness, and integrating this data into existing processes and dashboards.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Analytics Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Who we are looking for

High proficiency in SQL and relational databases.

Proficiency in Python, including advanced data manipulation and visualization.

Familiarity with airflow, DBT, git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience in being responsible for complex data analytical pipelines or projects.

English language proficiency at an Upper Intermediate level or higher.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have proficiency in BI (especially Tableau).

Proficiency in DBT (and Jinja).

Experience with bash.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Data Product & Research team focuses on delivering analytical projects and products. We achieve this by constructing scalable analytical solutions and models, utilizing both heuristic and machine-learning approaches aimed at resolving business problems.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.