Senior Go Developer (Maroon Team)

Writing code that not only works, but is also easy to understand, maintain, and test

Writing complex and efficient SQL queries for a database cluster with hundreds of terabytes of data

Maintaining and developing Go services to ensure they scale and handle load effectively

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Backend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Go development experience

Experience in web-service development

Experience with SQL and database management

Understanding data pipelines and have experience working with data processing

Knowledge of GNU and Linux. You will use the console as a second editor

Expertise in creating and managing robust CI/CD pipelines

Work with package service infrastructure with Docker

Knowledge of how to mentor other developers, experience, and a desire to do so

Good collaboration skills. Teamwork is very important for us

Good experience with architectural patterns

Not required, but a plus

Experience with ClickHouse or similar columnar databases

Experience with k8s, Helm, PostgreSQL, Redis, Zookeeper, gRPC, GitlabCI, GCP

Experience with Prometheus and/or Grafana for monitoring and visualization

Work with Terraform or other IaaC

Understanding the Agile principles and have experience working with Scrum

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We are part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit. We help our customers monitor their rivals, track competitor activity, and use this information to make important marketing (and not only marketing) decisions. People, communications, growth, and development are our most important values.



The Maroon Team is developing the Traffic Analytics product. Our product allows users to find out where competitors’ websites are getting traffic from, analyze domains, and find points of growth for their own traffic. The project is challenging and exciting. We want to grow as fast as possible and be as helpful for our customers as we can!



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.