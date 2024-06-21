Senior Backend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.



As a Senior Backend Developer, you will be at the forefront of our backend development efforts, leading complex projects and ensuring the highest standards of code quality and performance. You will play a pivotal role in shaping the architecture and design of our backend systems, with a strong focus on scalability, reliability, and security. Your expertise in Golang, SQL, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines will be crucial in driving our development processes and enabling seamless integration and deployment of new features.



You will also be a key mentor and leader within the team, fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous learning. Your advanced knowledge in data integration and microservices will enable you to tackle challenging technical issues and drive innovative solutions. We would love to hear from you if you are passionate about backend development.



Tasks in the role