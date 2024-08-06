Senior Backend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.



As a Senior Backend Developer, you will be at the forefront of our backend development efforts, leading complex projects and ensuring the highest standards of code quality and performance. You will play a pivotal role in shaping the architecture and design of our backend systems, with a strong focus on scalability, reliability, and security. Your expertise in Golang, SQL, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines will be crucial in driving our development processes and enabling seamless integration and deployment of new features. Your experience and knowledge in building scalable and reliable distributed systems will enable you to tackle the day-to-day challenges in this role. We would love to hear from you if you are passionate about backend development.



Tasks in the role