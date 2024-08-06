Senior Backend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

As a Senior Backend Developer, you will be at the forefront of our backend development efforts, leading complex projects and ensuring the highest standards of code quality and performance. You will play a pivotal role in shaping the architecture and design of our backend systems, with a strong focus on scalability, reliability, and security. Your expertise in Golang, SQL, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines will be crucial in driving our development processes and enabling seamless integration and deployment of new features. Your experience and knowledge in building scalable and reliable distributed systems will enable you to tackle the day-to-day challenges in this role. We would love to hear from you if you are passionate about backend development.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

5 years of experience in a backend programming environment (Go, Java, Python, C#, etc.) with at least 2 years of experience in Go.

Expert in Golang with a deep understanding of advanced concepts and performance tuning.

Mastery in distributed systems, design patterns, and implementation.

Expert in designing high-performance, secure, and scalable APIs.

Excellent communication skills, able to articulate complex concepts clearly.

Exceptional problem-solving abilities, able to tackle the most challenging issues.

Good understanding of SQL, preferably PostgreSQL, and database design.

Experienced in mentoring and developing other developers.

Nice to have:

Mastery in deploying, scaling, and managing applications in Kubernetes.

Expertise in creating and managing robust CI/CD pipelines.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a positive mindset and like to smile.

You're solution-oriented.

You have a startup Mindset, which means you respond quickly to product requirements and changes, remain focused under the pressure of deadlines, and support the team.

Great soft skills and collaboration skills.

You are easy to communicate with.

You are able to motivate others.

You want to grow personally and professionally.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.





A bit about the team

The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing-related questions (semi) automatically.

This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.