Senior Benefits Specialist (Compensation and Benefits Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Senior Benefits Specialsit for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
- Benefits Program Design & Analysis: Analyze and contribute to the design of competitive and cost-effective benefits programs (health, retirement, wellness, perks) across multiple countries, ensuring alignment with company strategy, legal requirements, and diverse employee needs while considering local market specifics
- Benefits Budgeting & Forecasting Collaboration: Collaborate on the annual benefits budgeting cycle, providing input on forecasting, cost analysis, and resource allocation
- Benefits Program Management: Manage specific aspects of global benefits programs, including renewals, vendor relationships, compliance, and adherence to company philosophy
- Employee Benefits Communication & Engagement: Develop and implement communication strategies to improve employee understanding and engagement with their benefits
- Benefits Process Improvement: Identify and implement opportunities to streamline and automate benefits processes, including reporting and invoice management, as well as contributing to HR transformation projects
- Stakeholder Collaboration: Work closely with HR and other stakeholders to ensure effective program implementation and address any related issues
- Multicultural Awareness: Leverage experience in multinational environments to support and address the needs of diverse workforces and cultures
Who we are looking for
- Benefits Analysis and Design Skills: Ability to analyze benefits data, design competitive programs, and assess cost-effectiveness
- Benefits Expertise: Understanding of benefits principles, best practices, and legal/regulatory requirements, especially across multiple countries
- Financial Acumen: Proficiency in benefits budgeting, forecasting, cost analysis, and resource allocation
- Program Management: Demonstrated ability to manage benefits programs, renewals, vendors, and compliance
- Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills to effectively convey benefits information to employees
- Process Improvement: Capacity to identify process inefficiencies, streamline workflows, and implement automation solutions
- Collaboration: Strong interpersonal skills to build relationships and work effectively with stakeholders
- Multicultural Awareness: Experience working in multinational environments and understanding diverse cultural needs
Not required, but a plus
- Market Research: Experience researching and benchmarking company benefits and country-specific trends
- HRIS Proficiency: Familiarity with Workday or other HRIS systems
- Analytical Prowess: Advanced analytics skills and proficiency in Google Suite
- Tech Savvy: Tech-savvy approach to benefits management
- Language Skills: Additional European languages preferred
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The team is responsible for the management and development of compensation, benefits, and recognition systems.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.