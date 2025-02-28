Senior Benefits Specialist (Compensation and Benefits Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Benefits Specialsit for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

Benefits Analysis and Design Skills: Ability to analyze benefits data, design competitive programs, and assess cost-effectiveness

Benefits Expertise: Understanding of benefits principles, best practices, and legal/regulatory requirements, especially across multiple countries

Financial Acumen: Proficiency in benefits budgeting, forecasting, cost analysis, and resource allocation

Program Management: Demonstrated ability to manage benefits programs, renewals, vendors, and compliance

Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills to effectively convey benefits information to employees

Process Improvement: Capacity to identify process inefficiencies, streamline workflows, and implement automation solutions

Collaboration: Strong interpersonal skills to build relationships and work effectively with stakeholders

Multicultural Awareness: Experience working in multinational environments and understanding diverse cultural needs

Not required, but a plus

Market Research: Experience researching and benchmarking company benefits and country-specific trends

HRIS Proficiency: Familiarity with Workday or other HRIS systems

Analytical Prowess: Advanced analytics skills and proficiency in Google Suite

Tech Savvy: Tech-savvy approach to benefits management

Language Skills: Additional European languages preferred

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The team is responsible for the management and development of compensation, benefits, and recognition systems.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!