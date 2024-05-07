Senior Corporate Counsel (Legal Team)
Tasks in the role
- Providing legal advice and support to senior management on corporate legal matters.
- Drafting, reviewing, and negotiating a wide range of corporate contracts and agreements, including but not limited to commercial contracts, licensing agreements, and vendor agreements.
- Advising on corporate governance matters, including compliance with applicable laws and regulations, corporate policies, and best practices.
- Managing and overseeing corporate transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.
- Conducting legal research and providing analysis on various corporate legal issues.
- Collaborating with internal stakeholders across different departments, such as finance, human resources, and compliance, to address legal matters affecting the business.
- Keeping abreast of changes in laws and regulations relevant to the company's operations and advising management on potential impacts.
- Providing training and guidance to junior legal staff and other employees on legal matters affecting the company.
Who we are looking for
- 6-9 years of experience as an attorney with a mix of law firm and in-house experience focusing on general commercial contract negotiation and drafting, employment matters, and marketing/e-privacy laws in US and EU jurisdictions.
- Minimum of two years of experience working as an in-house attorney at a technology company.
- Experience in and a strong passion for technology, employment law, data governance, and data privacy. Prior SEC/public company experience is a plus.
- Exercises meticulous attention to detail and an organized approach to quickly identify a problem to be solved and then solve it.
- Ability to be creative and flexible but with a focus on business-oriented outcomes.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- SAAS experience is a plus.
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
Legal Division supports Semrush activities:
- Advises the Board of Directors and corporate officers in all legal proceedings, including public company management.
- Provides transaction support when contracting with customers, vendors, partners, affiliates, leases, etc., by reviewing and negotiating relevant agreements.
- Provides guidance on marketing activities with regard to trademark & copyright issues, global data privacy laws for direct marketing, etc.
- Reviews and advises on legal and regulatory risks of new products, services, and expansion plans.
- Advises on employment & labor law issues and intellectual property & trademarks for all Semrush locations and personnel.
- Ensures compliance with all applicable laws in countries in which we operate/provide services, including global data protection laws and trade compliance.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Employee Assistance Program
- 401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
- Unlimited PTO
- Paid parental leave
- Short-term and Long-term Disability
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
- Travel Insurance
- Corporate Events
- Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
