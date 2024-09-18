Senior Corporate Counsel (Legal Team)

Providing training and guidance to junior legal staff and other employees on legal matters affecting the company

Keeping abreast of changes in laws and regulations relevant to the company's operations and advising management on potential impacts

Collaborating with internal stakeholders across different departments, such as finance, human resources, and compliance, to address legal matters affecting the business

Managing and overseeing corporate transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships

Advising on corporate governance matters, including compliance with applicable laws and regulations, corporate policies, and best practices

Drafting, reviewing, and negotiating a wide range of corporate contracts and agreements, including but not limited to commercial contracts, licensing agreements, and vendor agreements

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Corporate Counsel for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

5-7 years of experience as an attorney with a mix of law firm and in-house experience focusing on general commercial contract negotiation and drafting, employment matters, and marketing/e-privacy laws in US and EU jurisdictions,

Minimum of two years of experience working as an in-house attorney at a technology company

Experience in and a strong passion for technology, employment law, data governance, and data privacy. Prior SEC/public company experience is a plus.

Exercises meticulous attention to detail and an organized approach to quickly identify a problem to be solved and then solve it

Ability to be creative and flexible but with a focus on business-oriented outcomes

Not required, but a plus

SAAS experience is a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Legal Division supports Semrush activities:

Advises the Board of Directors and corporate officers in all legal proceedings, including public company management

Provides transaction support when contracting with customers, vendors, partners, affiliates, leases, etc., by reviewing and negotiating relevant agreements

Provides guidance on marketing activities with regard to trademark & copyright issues, global data privacy laws for direct marketing, etc.

Reviews and advises on legal and regulatory risks of new products, services, and expansion plans

Advises on employment & labor law issues and intellectual property & trademarks for all Semrush locations and personnel

Ensures compliance with all applicable laws in countries in which we operate/provide services, including global data protection laws and trade compliance

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



