Search Jobs
menu
Semrush Life
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Search Jobs
Search Jobs
menu
Semrush Life
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Search Jobs
arrow_back
Back to role overview
Application form
Senior Customer Success Manager (Enterprise Solutions Unit), Remote job
First Name*
Email*
Phone Number*
attach_file
Attach your resume/CV
(max. 3Mb)
Comment (optional)
Additional information:
State
Desired pay
LinkedIn Profile URL
Are you legally authorized to work in the US?
Are you legally authorized to work in the US?
keyboard_arrow_down
Will you now or in the future require sponsorship?
Will you now or in the future require sponsorship?
keyboard_arrow_down
What is your experience with technical and on-page SEO? Please share some examples.
How would you describe the role of keywords in optimizing website content for search engines?
Apply for this job
By clicking the button you agree to the
Job Applicants Policy
I would like to receive the Semrush Career News via email