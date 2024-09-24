Senior Customer Success Manager (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Tasks in the role
Acting as a “Player/Coach”; using your diverse SEO / Digital Marketing and Commercial experience to help the whole Enterprise Solutions (EntSol) team develop the most effective processes and workflows for Onboarding, Customer Adoption, Account Activation, and QBRs.
Discovering the business & SEO goals of your customers to build out a business plan, including goals, timelines, benchmarks, and measures of success.
Preparing and delivering Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) with customers based on the goals identified during the discovery.
Training your customers on relevant Semrush workflows so that they can achieve those goals.
Performing regularly scheduled meetings with key stakeholders to ensure customer goals are being met.
Identifying commonalities in tasks, processes, and workflows.
Developing engaging and helpful content (such as help articles, blogs, and videos) for our EntSol customers to help them “self-service” common tasks, processes, and workflows.
Acting as an extension of your customer’s business; offering your own insights and recommendations based on extensive research into the customer’s business, your knowledge of SEO, and their engagement within our platform.
Proactive relationship management with accounts to maintain overall customer health.
Monitoring and reporting on the health and risk of assigned accounts using sophisticated processes/tools.
Collaborating closely with the Sales and Product departments, both during the acquisition of new customers and throughout their time with Semrush.
Maintaining a deep understanding of Semrush’s suite of products and also the wider SEO world.
Providing dedicated technical and product support.
Actively participating in team projects and Semrush experiments that might result in new processes.
Acting as a conduit between the customer and our product team to help with the continued development of our products, leveraging customer feedback and use cases.
Who we are looking for
5+ years of experience in the SEO and/or Digital Marketing field with 3+ years of agency experience.
Extensive Technical SEO and/or Digital Marketing knowledge and ability to deliver in-depth technical recommendations to customers.
Must be physically located in the EMEA region and willing to work business hours of the same.
Hands-on experience in building SEO strategies, including keyword research, competitor analysis, and technical auditing.
Experience working with Enterprise SEO platforms.
Knowledge of Google Search Console, Google Ads, and Google Analytics.
Ability to identify customer goals and then demonstrate bespoke workflows for the customer to help them achieve these goals.
Experience in preparing and delivering in-depth QBRs.
Solid understanding of Customer Success best practices and customer-oriented personality.
Ability to learn software programs.
Creative and analytical thinker with strong problem-solving skills.
Exceptional English verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
Not required, but a plus
You’re a “Player/Coach,” both directly managing your own customers and also offering your support and expertise to the rest of the EntSol CSM team.
You have deep customer empathy and find fulfillment in helping customers reach their goals.
You enjoy working with people and are driven to provide an excellent customer experience.
You pride yourself on going above and beyond for teammates and customers.
You are ready to be autonomous and proactive.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We are looking for someone to join our Customer Success team, helping us to shape our offering to provide the best possible experience for customers of Semrush Enterprise. This individual will be able to work directly with customers, support the internal team to deliver results for their own customers, and contribute to processes and workflows for the Customer Success team to follow.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
