Senior Customer Success Manager, Enterprise Solution (Global CSM Enterprise Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Customer Success Manager, Enterprise Solution role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in the SEO and/or Digital Marketing field with 3+ years of agency experience.

Extensive Technical SEO and/or Digital Marketing knowledge and ability to deliver in-depth technical recommendations to customers.

Hands-on experience in building SEO strategies, including keyword research, competitor analysis, and technical auditing.

Knowledge of Google Search Console, Google Ads, and Google Analytics.

Ability to identify customer goals and then demonstrate bespoke workflows for the customer to help them achieve these goals

Experience in preparing and delivering in-depth QBRs.

Solid understanding of Customer Success best practices and customer-oriented personality.

Ability to learn software programs.

Creative and analytical thinker with strong problem-solving skills

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You’re a “Player / Coach,” both directly managing your own customers and also offering your support and expertise to the rest of the Enterprise Solutions CSM team.



You have deep customer empathy and find fulfillment in helping customers reach their goals,

You enjoy working with people and are driven to provide an excellent customer experience.

You pride yourself on going above and beyond for teammates and customers.

You are ready to be autonomous and proactive.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Our Enterprise Solution team is responsible for the full lifecycle of our Semrush enterprise clients; they develop bespoke solutions for some of our largest customers and promote customer adoption and account activation, all through strong customer relationships that promote retention, program expansion, and loyalty. Our main goals are to ensure that we have the solution and support services in place to help our enterprise clients achieve their most complex goals.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.