Senior Data Analyst (Retention Analytics Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Supports the development, implementation, and deployment of advanced analytics on Retention division data focused on tools, products, and customer insights
Connect qualitative and quantitative research and analysis to data systems developing analytics for Retention stakeholders
Conduct scenario analysis of product insights and customer behavior to identify data-driven opportunities for improvement of customer retention and profitable growth
Analyze, report, and track information to identify data patterns and customer pain points using multiple sources of data including structured and unstructured customer data, benchmarks, and operational data working closely with the Voice of the Customer Program Manager
Analyze customer segments and product experiences to create meaningful reports and insights to support hypotheses which will drive testing
Provide experienced analysis of existing data and data structures and satisfy ad-hoc reporting/analysis requests
Create reporting specifications for new reports/dashboards/analytical tools and perform testing/validation; ensure integrity, accessibility, and accuracy of reports/dashboards and data structures; review and approve user requests for access to reporting data and tools
Consult with Retention division staff to identify new business reporting needs and provide guidance and interpretation of complex environments and data
Document data analysis efforts (data sources, reporting specifications, tools, issue/problem resolutions)
Perform migration and conversion of data as needed in support of analysis efforts
Take full responsibility for our GCP environment and projects
Use data science principles to drive actionable insights for the business
Ensure UI/UX best practices are applied in dashboards or reports
Who we are looking for
Ability to build, automate, and maintain data systems and pipelines
Hands-on experience with SQL database design
2+ years of experience with programming languages such as Node. Js, Python, GoJava, C#, Ruby, or PHP
2+ years experience working with Cloud Platforms
Experience with Cloud scheduling, cloud storage, and Virtual Machines, preferably within GCP
Working knowledge of data extraction using API calls
Excellent written and spoken English skills
Has developed machine learning models in the past to support retention or sales business needs (e. G. Classification models or forecasting)
Experience in designing dashboards in business intelligence tools like Tableau or PowerBI
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
Experience with GCP is a strong plus.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have the flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?
