Senior Data Analyst (Retention Analytics Team)

Ensure UI/UX best practices are applied in dashboards or reports

Use data science principles to drive actionable insights for the business

Take full responsibility for our GCP environment and projects

Perform migration and conversion of data as needed in support of analysis efforts

Consult with Retention division staff to identify new business reporting needs and provide guidance and interpretation of complex environments and data

Create reporting specifications for new reports/dashboards/analytical tools and perform testing/validation; ensure integrity, accessibility, and accuracy of reports/dashboards and data structures; review and approve user requests for access to reporting data and tools

Analyze customer segments and product experiences to create meaningful reports and insights to support hypotheses which will drive testing

Analyze, report, and track information to identify data patterns and customer pain points using multiple sources of data including structured and unstructured customer data, benchmarks, and operational data working closely with the Voice of the Customer Program Manager

Conduct scenario analysis of product insights and customer behavior to identify data-driven opportunities for improvement of customer retention and profitable growth

Connect qualitative and quantitative research and analysis to data systems developing analytics for Retention stakeholders

Supports the development, implementation, and deployment of advanced analytics on Retention division data focused on tools, products, and customer insights

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Ability to build, automate, and maintain data systems and pipelines

Hands-on experience with SQL database design

2+ years of experience with programming languages such as Node. Js, Python, GoJava, C#, Ruby, or PHP

2+ years experience working with Cloud Platforms

Experience with Cloud scheduling, cloud storage, and Virtual Machines, preferably within GCP

Working knowledge of data extraction using API calls

Excellent written and spoken English skills

Has developed machine learning models in the past to support retention or sales business needs (e. G. Classification models or forecasting)

Experience in designing dashboards in business intelligence tools like Tableau or PowerBI





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Experience with GCP is a strong plus.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, because we are always looking to make things better.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have the flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.