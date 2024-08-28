Data Analyst / Data Scientist (Data Product & Research Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Analyst / Data Scientist for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic
Tasks in the role
Manage complex analytical projects from initiation and root business problem formulation to final implementation and adoption into the business process
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of analytical projects
Develop, deploy, and maintain statistical and ML models, data mining algorithms, or other advanced analytical solutions to solve business challenges
Perform data preprocessing, feature engineering, and data wrangling tasks, ensuring data quality and integrity
Create and maintain data visualizations and reports to communicate results effectively
Design and control the execution of A/B tests and experiments to check hypotheses and ensure the added value of developed analytical solutions
Communicate analytical results to stakeholders and colleagues in a clear and understandable manner
Drive effective knowledge transfer within the company's data analytics community through technical demos, knowledge-sharing sessions, and building the knowledge base
Stay at the forefront of emerging data analytics technologies and trends
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in STEM, Economics, Business Analysis, or a related field is preferred
Solid foundation in math, probability theory, and statistics
3+ years of experience in data analysis, data science, or a related field
Proficiency in SQL and relational databases
Proficiency in Python including advanced data manipulation, visualization, and modeling
Proficiency in Machine Learning (ML)
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Familiarity with airflow, DBT, git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP)
Experience in mentoring and guiding data analysts
Experience in managing complex data analytics projects
Not required, but a plus
You used BigQuery ML in practice
Proficiency in data visualization and BI (Tableau)
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs