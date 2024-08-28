Data Analyst / Data Scientist (Data Product & Research Team)

Drive effective knowledge transfer within the company's data analytics community through technical demos, knowledge-sharing sessions, and building the knowledge base

Design and control the execution of A/B tests and experiments to check hypotheses and ensure the added value of developed analytical solutions

Develop, deploy, and maintain statistical and ML models, data mining algorithms, or other advanced analytical solutions to solve business challenges

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of analytical projects

Manage complex analytical projects from initiation and root business problem formulation to final implementation and adoption into the business process

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Analyst / Data Scientist for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in STEM, Economics, Business Analysis, or a related field is preferred

Solid foundation in math, probability theory, and statistics

3+ years of experience in data analysis, data science, or a related field

Proficiency in SQL and relational databases

Proficiency in Python including advanced data manipulation, visualization, and modeling

Proficiency in Machine Learning (ML)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Familiarity with airflow, DBT, git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP)

Experience in mentoring and guiding data analysts

Experience in managing complex data analytics projects

Not required, but a plus



You used BigQuery ML in practice

Proficiency in data visualization and BI (Tableau)

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.



Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

