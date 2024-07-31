Senior Data Scientist (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

In close collaboration with the SEO Consulting team, develop custom SEO workflows for external clients to perform specific analysis to meet client needs.

Develop various tests and perform them in testing and production environments, including integration unit, regression, performance and other types of testing.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role as a Data Scientist for those who like to design, develop, test and maintain multiple machine learning-based automated repeatable SEO analysis (‘SEO Workflows’), and perform targeted data analysis assignments for external clients along with the SEO Consulting team.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's or higher degree in a relevant field such as Data Science, Computer Science, or a related discipline.

Strong fundamentals in Machine Learning and experience with bringing models into production.

Familiarity with Large Language Models (LLMs) and their applications, including an understanding of their architecture and practical use cases.

Strong programming skills, including proficiency in languages like Python and DS libraries such as pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, transformers, streamlit.

Knowledge of API integration and data collection from various sources.

Experience in conducting comprehensive testing to ensure the reliability and performance of workflows.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external clients.

Not required, but a plus

Knowledge of SEO best practices and industry trends is a plus.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Torch team is responsible for building ML-based automated workflows within the Semrush Enterprise Platform.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.