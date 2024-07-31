Senior Data Scientist (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
This is our role as a Data Scientist for those who like to design, develop, test and maintain multiple machine learning-based automated repeatable SEO analysis (‘SEO Workflows’), and perform targeted data analysis assignments for external clients along with the SEO Consulting team.
Tasks in the role
Designing SEO Workflow prototype
Collect workflow requirements from internal and external SEO experts.
Develop a simplified solution prototype.
Test the concept with SEO experts.
Defining the requirements for the workflows
Define success criteria for workflow performance.
Define API contracts to collect the data from Semrush Data Warehouse.
Develop the workflow output.
Developing the workflows
Develop the scripts to perform stable, repeatable, and scalable data analysis.
Develop request scripts to support and enable the main workflow script.
Developing workflow tests
Develop various tests and perform them in testing and production environments, including integration unit, regression, performance and other types of testing.
Custom analysis assignments for external clients
In close collaboration with the SEO Consulting team, develop custom SEO workflows for external clients to perform specific analysis to meet client needs.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's or higher degree in a relevant field such as Data Science, Computer Science, or a related discipline.
Strong fundamentals in Machine Learning and experience with bringing models into production.
Familiarity with Large Language Models (LLMs) and their applications, including an understanding of their architecture and practical use cases.
Strong programming skills, including proficiency in languages like Python and DS libraries such as pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, transformers, streamlit.
Knowledge of API integration and data collection from various sources.
Experience in conducting comprehensive testing to ensure the reliability and performance of workflows.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external clients.
Not required, but a plus
Knowledge of SEO best practices and industry trends is a plus.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Torch team is responsible for building ML-based automated workflows within the Semrush Enterprise Platform.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
