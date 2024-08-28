Senior Deal Desk Manager (Sales Operations Department)
This is our Senior Deal Desk Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Be the trusted adviser to the sales team, collaborating on pricing, product, and commercial terms for non-standard and/or complex Enterprise-scale transactions
Continuously build, assess, and improve deal desk processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, adapting to the evolving needs of the business
Build and lead a team of deal desk professionals chartered to help support a growing global SaaS organization deliver on their sales goals, in a hybrid PLG and SLG environment
Partner with key functions to deliver outcomes aligned to client expectations and internal requirements (i. E. Revenue, legal, etc…)
Increase the competency of the sales teams by enabling them on deal structuring and negotiation skills
Ensure sales and negotiation strategies adhere to established discounting, legal and revenue guidelines, policies and standards
Ensure transactions comply with revenue recognition and business operational policies that meet Semrush’s margins and revenue growth goals
Liaise between Sales and Revenue Accounting on accounting close questions and cross functional teams in multiple time zones
Provide deal contract guidance to Sales and Sales Management, leveraging your knowledge and experience from multiple products and packaging
Train, mentor, and enable global Sales teams, Sales Operations teams, and internal stakeholders on deal structure principles, pricing, and packaging
Partner with sales, finance, legal, and other stakeholders to streamline processes, resolve issues, and drive consistency in deal execution - including the purchase and implementation of modern 3rd party SW tools
Analyze historical deal performance, providing insights to optimize future deals, and contribute to data-driven decision-making processes
Who we are looking for
Experience in an internal sales organization supporting a Sales team for a US/EMEA HQ company
5-7 years of experience in a finance, deal desk, contracts, sales operations or revenue role; Software/SaaS experience required
Ability to collaborate with internal teams to identify mutually acceptable commercial operations to facilitate deal closure
Execution-oriented with ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, and comfortable with building scalable processes
Demonstrated success with large complex commercial and legal negotiations working with finance, legal, IT, and business teams
Strong business / commercial acumen with excellent communications skills - verbal and written - coupled with the ability of developing and maintaining trusted relationships with Sales teams
Self-motivated and able to work under pressure; dependable with deliverables and deadlines, able to multitask
Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, or related field; MBA is a plus
A thorough understanding of the sales process and the ability to navigate and progress, long, complex sales cycles
Flexible to work extended hours during peak periods
Familiarity with CRM and CLM systems
Not required, but a plus
Experience with Salesforce CPQ is a plus
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
