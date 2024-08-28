Senior Deal Desk Manager (Sales Operations Department)

Partner with sales, finance, legal, and other stakeholders to streamline processes, resolve issues, and drive consistency in deal execution - including the purchase and implementation of modern 3rd party SW tools

Train, mentor, and enable global Sales teams, Sales Operations teams, and internal stakeholders on deal structure principles, pricing, and packaging

Provide deal contract guidance to Sales and Sales Management, leveraging your knowledge and experience from multiple products and packaging

Liaise between Sales and Revenue Accounting on accounting close questions and cross functional teams in multiple time zones

Ensure transactions comply with revenue recognition and business operational policies that meet Semrush’s margins and revenue growth goals

Ensure sales and negotiation strategies adhere to established discounting, legal and revenue guidelines, policies and standards

Increase the competency of the sales teams by enabling them on deal structuring and negotiation skills

Partner with key functions to deliver outcomes aligned to client expectations and internal requirements (i. E. Revenue, legal, etc…)

Build and lead a team of deal desk professionals chartered to help support a growing global SaaS organization deliver on their sales goals, in a hybrid PLG and SLG environment

Continuously build, assess, and improve deal desk processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, adapting to the evolving needs of the business

Be the trusted adviser to the sales team, collaborating on pricing, product, and commercial terms for non-standard and/or complex Enterprise-scale transactions

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Deal Desk Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Experience in an internal sales organization supporting a Sales team for a US/EMEA HQ company

5-7 years of experience in a finance, deal desk, contracts, sales operations or revenue role; Software/SaaS experience required

Ability to collaborate with internal teams to identify mutually acceptable commercial operations to facilitate deal closure

Execution-oriented with ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, and comfortable with building scalable processes

Demonstrated success with large complex commercial and legal negotiations working with finance, legal, IT, and business teams

Strong business / commercial acumen with excellent communications skills - verbal and written - coupled with the ability of developing and maintaining trusted relationships with Sales teams

Self-motivated and able to work under pressure; dependable with deliverables and deadlines, able to multitask

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, or related field; MBA is a plus

A thorough understanding of the sales process and the ability to navigate and progress, long, complex sales cycles

Flexible to work extended hours during peak periods

Familiarity with CRM and CLM systems





Not required, but a plus

Experience with Salesforce CPQ is a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea





Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.