Senior Deal Desk Specialist (Sales Operations Department)

Continuously assess and improve deal desk processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, adapting to the evolving needs of the business.

Work closely with IT to develop our technology strategy for the deal desk to complement the business processes

Work cross-functionally across Sales, Operations, Legal, and Finance to help design and implement global business processes to drive deal velocity and maintain fiscal/legal governance

Provide training and support to sales teams on deal desk processes and best practices

Act as a liaison between sales, legal, finance, and operations teams to resolve deal-related issues.

Partner with internal stakeholders, structure and manage an approval process for complex enterprise deals to meet customer needs, streamline sales cycles, and align with Semrush's operational policies and accounting practices.

Work with legal and finance teams to review and approve contracts.

Serve as the Escalation focal point for the Regional Deal Desk team for all complex deals as well as back up when required.

Work with the sales team to drive deal structuring, quote approvals, contracting exceptions, and all aspects of the deal cycle.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Deal Desk Specialist for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a deal desk, sales operations, or similar role within a SaaS or technology company

Strong understanding of sales processes and contract management

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills

Proficiency in CRM and ERP systems (e. G. , Salesforce, Oracle) and CPQ tools

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities

Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple complex tasks concurrently

Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy and compliance

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Knowledge of SaaS industry and subscription-based business models.

Strong project management skills and experience leading cross-functional projects.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.