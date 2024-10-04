Senior Deal Desk Specialist (Sales Operations Department)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Deal Desk Specialist for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
Manage the end-to-end deal process, from opportunity creation to deal closure.
Work with the sales team to drive deal structuring, quote approvals, contracting exceptions, and all aspects of the deal cycle.
Serve as the Escalation focal point for the Regional Deal Desk team for all complex deals as well as back up when required.
Work with legal and finance teams to review and approve contracts.
Partner with internal stakeholders, structure and manage an approval process for complex enterprise deals to meet customer needs, streamline sales cycles, and align with Semrush's operational policies and accounting practices.
Act as a liaison between sales, legal, finance, and operations teams to resolve deal-related issues.
Provide training and support to sales teams on deal desk processes and best practices
Work cross-functionally across Sales, Operations, Legal, and Finance to help design and implement global business processes to drive deal velocity and maintain fiscal/legal governance
Work closely with IT to develop our technology strategy for the deal desk to complement the business processes
Continuously assess and improve deal desk processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, adapting to the evolving needs of the business.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field
Minimum of 5 years of experience in a deal desk, sales operations, or similar role within a SaaS or technology company
Strong understanding of sales processes and contract management
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills
Proficiency in CRM and ERP systems (e. G. , Salesforce, Oracle) and CPQ tools
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities
Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple complex tasks concurrently
Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy and compliance
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
Knowledge of SaaS industry and subscription-based business models.
Strong project management skills and experience leading cross-functional projects.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
