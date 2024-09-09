Senior Director of Customer Engagement and Activation
Tasks in the role
Customer Engagement Strategy
Develop and implement a comprehensive customer engagement strategy across all customer segments, ensuring alignment with company objectives and growth initiatives
Lead advanced data analytics initiatives to extract actionable insights that guide key decision-making processes, ensuring a customer-centric approach is embedded in the company’s overall growth strategy
Develop the enablement roadmap for key technology, training, operational processes, and reporting needs to maximize productivity and success for the team
Create executive-level storytelling presentations, simplifying complex findings and concepts to drive action and informed decision-making across the leadership team
Leverage all actionable insights and data to inform customer success strategies and share findings across different business areas to drive alignment and enhance performance
Drive global programs, customer advocacy, and scaled customer success initiatives to enhance customer retention and satisfaction, ensuring a consistent and seamless customer experience
Customer Engagement Framework:
Design a sophisticated customer engagement framework that empowers CSMs and customer success teams to deliver incremental value throughout the customer journey via tailored playbooks and workflows
Lead the development of detailed customer journey maps that identify critical touchpoints, moments of truth, points of friction, and uncover additional opportunities to increase engagement and retention
Leverage customer behavior and retention data to prioritize opportunities that help drive engagement and retention
Play a critical role in shaping the strategy for all customer interactions, engagement, and lifecycle management to create impactful and positive customer outcomes
Operational Excellence
Hire, lead, and develop a high-performing cross-functional team to support Semrush’s next phase of growth, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and measurable results
Partner with Sales, Marketing, Product, and other teams to optimize the customer experience, ensuring alignment and collaboration across all functions to drive operational excellence
Champion continuous process improvements, cost optimizations, and operational efficiencies to enhance overall customer experience, in collaboration with the Customer Operations team
Manage the end-to-end lifecycle of strategic initiatives, including research, business case development, program design, and stakeholder engagement, to drive impactful customer engagement strategies
Who we are looking for
Are autonomous, strategic, and data-driven. You can independently develop and execute customer engagement strategies that align with business goals and deliver measurable impact
Are passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences and enjoy fostering a positive, collaborative work environment
Have a strong bias toward action. You’re ready to tackle challenges and champion innovative, scalable solutions that drive continuous improvement
Are an exceptional communicator and team leader. You thrive in environments where cross-functional alignment and stakeholder management are essential to success
Experience
10+ years of experience in customer-related roles (Customer Success, Sales, Services), with at least 5 years in B2B XaaS environments. Proven track record of driving customer retention and engagement
At least 5 years as a people leader, preferably managing Customer Success teams
Strong understanding of XaaS business models, customer lifecycle management, and best practices in managing scaled customer success programs. Experience with digital engagement approaches (e. G. , Digital Customer Success/tech touch, pooled customer success approaches) is essential
Experience developing and implementing tools and mechanisms for CSM enablement
Expertise in strategic planning, program management, and process optimization with demonstrable achievements in improving customer engagement and retention
Experience in influencing senior leadership teams, driving cross-functional collaboration, and aligning customer success strategies with company-wide objectives
Skills & Other
Strong analytical skills with the ability to turn customer insights and data into actionable business strategies that result in measurable customer success outcomes
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with a strong ability to articulate and communicate strategies and plans to diverse audiences, including senior executives
Exceptional problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex technical and operational issues and develop effective solutions
Not required, but a plus
Ability to travel, US and internationally as needed – up to 30%
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Will lead a multidisciplinary team responsible for driving customer retention and engagement, and fostering growth across all markets/segments. This individual will design and implement high-impact customer engagement strategies, enhance customer experience delivery, and enable cross-functional collaboration to support Semrush’s long-term growth. This role requires an innovative yet pragmatic leader who can leverage data-driven insights to create scalable, customer-centric programs that foster long-term success across all customer segments. You will play a pivotal role in driving operational excellence while aligning customer success initiatives with Semrush’s overall business objectives.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format REMOTE: This offer is for a remote work format. However, you are always welcome in our offices for work or fun.
Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
