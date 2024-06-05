Financial System Architect (Finance IT Team)

Participate in cross-functional projects to support continuous improvement and optimization of financial processes.

Stay updated with the latest Oracle Fusion EPM product developments and best practices, and proactively suggest improvements to existing processes.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to clarify the requirements for financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes captured by the Business Analyst.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Financial System Architect role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Information Technology or a related field.

Proven experience (three years) working with Oracle Fusion EPM suite, including Planning and Financial Management.

Understanding of financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes.

Experience with Enterprise Data Management (EDM) and data management is advantageous.

Knowledge of Oracle EPM Cloud offerings is a plus.

Problem-solving skills with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You pay attention to details.

Familiarity with Oracle ERP systems is advantageous.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Finance IT team is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing technology solutions that support the organization's financial, accounting, and procurement processes. The primary purpose is to ensure the accuracy, efficiency, and security of financial operations. In this team, there are two teams: ERP Team and Finance IT Support.

The Finance IT Team is a team responsible for the development and customisation of Oracle Fusion systems. Our main stakeholders are Accounting, FPnA, Treasury, and Procurement departments. This team is dedicated to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion ERP and EPM to streamline and optimise the finance business processes.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





