Senior Financial System Analyst (Finance IT Team)

Participate in cross-functional projects to drive continuous improvement and optimize financial processes across the organization.

Ensure compliance with data security, privacy, and SOX requirements in all EPM-related activities, maintaining a high standard of governance.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to capture and clarify requirements for financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes, serving as a bridge between business needs and technical implementation.

Own the architectural design of Oracle Fusion EPM applications, including Planning, Reporting, and Data Relationship Management.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Financial System Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in information technology or a related field (a finance or accounting degree is a plus).

Minimum of two years of experience working with Oracle Fusion EPM, including Planning and Budgeting, and 5+ years of experience in a system analyst role.

Understanding of financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes.

Architectural skills to visualize processes and explain them to business stakeholders.

Experience with EPM data integration and management.

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and end-users.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are familiar with Oracle ERP systems (advantage).

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

As a Senior Financial System Analyst, you will play a crucial role in overseeing the architecture and implementation of the Oracle Fusion EPM system to optimize our organization's financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting processes. You will closely collaborate with the FP&A team to understand business requirements, design EPM and ERP solutions, and translate technical requirements into actionable tasks for developers. Over time, the role may involve working on both new projects and addressing issues or bugs in existing processes.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance (Employee + family).

Psychologist consultations.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Compensation for sports and hobby expenses (Employee+Family).

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Greek courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





