Senior Finance Analyst, SAAS Tech Industry (Corporate FPA team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Finance Analyst (SAAS Tech Industry) role for those who possess a strong sense of detail and analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
Financial Modeling and Analysis:
Develop and maintain complex financial models to forecast business performance. Conduct scenario analysis to support strategic planning and decision-making processes.
Budgeting and Forecasting:
Support the annual budgeting process and regular forecasting updates. Collaborate with various departments to gather inputs and align budgeting with business objectives.
Performance Reporting:
Assist in preparing financial reports like Board decks and presentations for executive leadership, highlighting key performance indicators, and financial metrics. Analyze variances between actuals, forecast, and budget, providing insightful explanations and recommendations.
Business Partnering:
Work closely with department heads as needed to provide financial insights and guidance. Assist in setting KPIs and measuring performance against these indicators.
Market and Competitor Analysis:
Analyze market trends and competitor financials to inform strategic planning and provide competitive benchmarking.
Process Improvement:
Identify and implement process improvements to enhance financial reporting and analysis efficiency.
Ad-hoc Projects and Analysis:
Support strategic projects with financial analysis as needed, including mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and market expansion strategies.
Analytics COE:
Work on setting up management reporting dashboards and revamp the FPA delivery model by utilizing Tableau reporting and Google product suite.
SAAS Tech Industry Expertise
Stay abreast of industry trends, competitive landscapes, and emerging technologies.
Provide financial analysis and insights into market dynamics that may impact the SAAS Tech industry.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field; MBA or relevant professional qualification (e.g., CFA, CPA) preferred.
- 5+ years of experience in financial analysis or investment banking, with a focus on M&A.
- Strong proficiency in financial modeling, due diligence processes, post-merger integration, and US GAAP accounting.
- Excellent analytical, communication, and presentation skills.
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and financial software.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You preferably have experience in the SAAS Tech industry
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Financial Planning & Analysis or FPnA—this department is responsible for planning our costs for different periods, reconciliation of plan and actual costs, and preparation of the profit and loss budget (P&L). The team helps with understanding the budget of the department you work for, the budget for personnel, new vacancies, and advises on the most appropriate option in regard to the budget.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
- Employee Assistance Program.
- 401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
- Unlimited PTO.
- Paid parental leave.
- Short-term and Long-term Disability.
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
- Travel Insurance.
- Corporate Events.
- Snacks, coffee, tea.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!
