Senior Finance Analyst (Corporate FPA Team)

Establish and maintain comprehensive reporting systems, including the creation of presentations and BI dashboards to effectively deliver insights to various stakeholders

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Data Analytics and IT, to continuously improve financial data quality and enhance reporting capabilities

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Finance Analyst - Corporate FP&A role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Finance or a related field. Relevant professional certification (CFA, CPA) or MBA is a plus.

5+ years of experience in financial analysis (preferably in the SAAS Tech industry)

Strong proficiency in financial modeling and Microsoft Excel, knowledge of SQL

Experience with Python/R for data analysis and data visualization tools is a plus

Excellent analytical and presentation skills

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have SAAS tech industry experience

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



This is our Senior Finance Analyst (Corporate FP&A) role for those who possess strong technical skills and a keen analytical mindset. As a Senior Finance Analyst in our Corporate FP&A team, you will play a pivotal role in financial modeling, providing key financial insights, and leveraging data analysis. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to the financial strategy of a dynamic organization at the intersection of finance and technology.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.