Senior Finance Analyst (Corporate FPA Team)

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field; MBA or relevant professional qualification.

Qualification (e.g., CFA, CPA) preferred.

5+ years of experience in financial analysis or investment banking, with a focus on M&A (preferably in the SAAS Tech industry).

Strong proficiency in financial modeling, due diligence processes, post-merger.

Integration and US GAAP accounting.

Excellent analytical, communication, and presentation skills.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and financial software.

A bit about the team

Anticipating acquisitions in 2024 (1 per quarter), we expect a significant increase in workload related to the integration of acquired companies and review of financials for Corporate Reporting. Staying on top of these acquisitions is key for FP&A to ensure we are able to guide the CFO and forecast our P&L.

Additionally, as we are kicking off multiple projects in FPA, we need a resource to manage the ongoing activities conducted at the hiring manager’s level and also support other projects/ad hoc analysis.



Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Employee Stock Purchase Program.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center in Boston).

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

