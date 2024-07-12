Senior Frontend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Proficiency in JavaScript / TypeScript (Senior).

Knowledge of HTML5, and CSS3.

Experience with CSS Preprocessors, SASS or less (Senior).

Experience with ReactJS is a plus.

Ability to handle cross-browser requirements.

Knowledge of consumption of API.

Knowledge of version control system (GIT).

Experience with building responsive designs.

Eager to Test and Debug.

Write unit and integration tests.

Agile experience (Scrum and/or Kanban).

Not required, but a plus

Positive Mindset and smiles.

Solution oriented.

Startup Mindset = respond quickly to product requirements & changes, remain focused under the pressure of deadlines and supports the team.

Great soft skills and collaboration skills.

Easy to communicate with.

Able to motivate others.

Wants to grow personally and professionally.

Does not hesitate to try something new.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically. The team develops ground-breaking Enterprise SEO SaaS data-heavy platform.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.