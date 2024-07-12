Senior Frontend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Senior Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
Tasks in the role
Create a component based structure to be reused by multiple teams.
Keep an eye on performance and user experience in the software.
Improve the quality of the team’s code through writing unit tests and automation.
Share gathered knowledge with the team (pair programming, XP, camp-fire talks).
Be open-minded for extraordinary ideas to solve problems.
Who we are looking for
- Proficiency in JavaScript / TypeScript (Senior).
- Knowledge of HTML5, and CSS3.
- Experience with CSS Preprocessors, SASS or less (Senior).
- Experience with ReactJS is a plus.
- Ability to handle cross-browser requirements.
- Knowledge of consumption of API.
- Knowledge of version control system (GIT).
- Experience with building responsive designs.
- Eager to Test and Debug.
- Write unit and integration tests.
- Agile experience (Scrum and/or Kanban).
Not required, but a plus
- Positive Mindset and smiles.
- Solution oriented.
- Startup Mindset = respond quickly to product requirements & changes, remain focused under the pressure of deadlines and supports the team.
- Great soft skills and collaboration skills.
- Easy to communicate with.
- Able to motivate others.
- Wants to grow personally and professionally.
- Does not hesitate to try something new.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically. The team develops ground-breaking Enterprise SEO SaaS data-heavy platform.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
