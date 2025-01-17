Senior Frontend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript with advanced experience in modern frontend development

Experience designing and building performant, reusable UI components

Deep understanding of HTML5 and CSS3, including responsive and accessible design principles

Experience with CSS preprocessors (e.g., SASS or Less)

Hands-on experience with ReactJS or similar modern JavaScript frameworks

Strong knowledge of consuming and integrating APIs

Familiarity with cross-browser compatibility and debugging tools

Solid understanding of version control systems, particularly Git

Expertise in testing and debugging, with a focus on maintaining robust, maintainable codebases

Agile development experience, including Scrum and/or Kanban methodologies

Not required, but a plus

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and automation tools

Knowledge of performance optimization techniques and tools for frontend applications

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing-related questions (semi) automatically.

This time, we’re adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.

Report Builder Team will work on Custom Reports for EntSol Customers.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!