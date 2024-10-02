Senior Fullstack Developer (Experimentation Team)

Directly communicate with the stakeholders and internal customers to collect the requirements, justify the development schedule, and agree on the expected deliverables

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Fullstack Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Hard skills

- 5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer

- Proficiency in Python (Django) and React



- SQL middle+ level

- Experience with various database systems and data-driven product development

Soft skills

- Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for creating robust and scalable software solutions

- Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively in a cross-functional team environment

- Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and in a fast-paced environment

Not required, but a plus



Cloud-native development, GCP

Kubernetes or Docker

BigQuery

Statistics

Experiments: a/b testing or data-driven product environments

Experience with mentoring and training team members

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

This role will lead the end-to-end experimentation program, collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business objectives. Manage internal A/B testing tool development. The role will involve shaping the experimentation strategy, fostering a data-driven culture, and maximizing the potential of our platform, being at the helm of our cross-channel experimentation efforts, driving revenue growth, and creating a cohesive and efficient experimentation workflow across product, marketing, retention, and other departments.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.