Senior HR Business Partner (HR Partners)

Work closely with senior-level managers to coach them on good organizational design and people management practices, enable leaders to improve working relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention of their team members

Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance. Partner with the legal department as needed

Participate and/or lead cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the HR teams and across the company

Use data and analytics to drive business decisions within your leadership teams and across the PI Division

Provide guidance and advice with regard to talent and ensuring solutions grow people in all ways, manage assessments and development processes constantly: feedback, growth review, succession planning

Initiate and make more effective processes such as organizational development, employee relations, talent management, performance management, development, employee engagement, and succession planning activities, and set metrics of success for these processes

Advise and represent the PI Division to encourage and support business goals through HR instruments. Use your past experience in HR to help guide the team

Drive a career journey/capability framework project, ensuring that team members of all levels are able to “see themselves” at Semrush for many years to come

Identify and address existing and future talent gaps (hard and soft skills) across the Platform Infrastructure Division

Be an advisor and partner to the business; be the bridge between the business and HR Centers of Excellence

Partner with the VP of the Platform Infrastructure Division to identify and deploy impactful people strategies and policies that enable the organization to perform effectively and scale efficiently as it grows

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior HR Business Partner role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree with 10+ years of business experience, 4+ years of HR experience in multiple human resource disciplines, including talent management, employee relations, and performance management

Results-oriented individual who operates with business outcomes in mind while ensuring the best employee experience

Demonstrated experience coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational change

Comfortable working side by side with international and cross-functional teams when needed

Experience with cross-functional collaboration and influence

Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to travel occasionally to offices in other countries

Not required, but a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.



A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The HR Partners’ main purpose is cooperating with business leaders and employees. This team works on strategic partnerships, talent advising, HR processes management, and supporting the success of specific Divisions/Units.

The team provides robust support to stakeholders (Chiefs, Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Heads, and Leads), equipping them with all the necessary tools to run their respective organizations effectively.

HR Partners also work closely with teams and employees, focusing on enhancing their productivity and efficiency. The team is here to assist with inquiries related to growth opportunities, performance evaluation, feedback processes, and team conflict management, among other related matters.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!